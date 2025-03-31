By: Tara Wren Blue

ASHLAND, MO – The City of Ashland administration is proposing plans to increase sewer and water rates beginning May 1, 2025. The changes outlined in amendments to Chapter 14 of the city code, come in response to rising costs for repairs, services, supplies, and personnel, as well as the need to expand the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), which is approaching capacity.

Sewer Rate Adjustments

Sewer impact and collection fees were last adjusted in 2024, but with continued cost increases and the WWTP nearing capacity, the city is proposing a 10% increase for both impact and collection fees. For a standard 5/8-inch meter, this will result in an increase of approximately $84 to $87 for developers.

Treatment Impact Fees for residential connections will rise from $866 to $953, while other properties will see fees increase depending on meter size. For example, the fee for a 5/8-inch meter will increase from $866 to $953, while a 6-inch meter connection fee will rise from $4,200 to $4,620.

Collection System Fees will also see a similar increase, with the residential rate increasing from $840 to $924, and larger meters experiencing proportional increases.

Water Rate Adjustments

Similarly, water fees were updated in 2024, but the city has cited increased expenses and upcoming tariff-related cost hikes from its sole-source provider as reasons for an 8% rate increase for meters. This will translate to an approximate $67 increase for a 5/8-inch meter.

The installation fee for a water meter will increase from $840 to $907.

Base residential water rates will decrease slightly from $8.90 to $8.00, but usage charges will follow a tiered structure: 0-1,000 gallons: $5.32 per 1,000 gallons 1,001-5,000 gallons: $5.91 per 1,000 gallons 5,001+ gallons: $6.50 per 1,000 gallons



Changes to Sewer Billing Structure

A revenue sufficiency study conducted in support of the 2025 WWTP expansion project has led to adjustments in the billing methodology. The new system will transition to an equivalent volume ratio methodology, which includes tiered billing based on meter size. The $5.00 fee labeled as the “2014 WW Bond” will be removed and incorporated into the base sewer rate to streamline billing.

Under the proposed changes, the base rate for residential sewer customers will increase from $29.00 to $34.00, with a tiered per-thousand-gallon rate structure as follows:

0-1,000 gallons: $7.00 per 1,000 gallons 1,001-5,000 gallons: $7.75 per 1,000 gallons 5,001+ gallons: $8.50 per 1,000 gallons



The Board of Aldermen will vote on the proposed amendments at their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 1st. If passed, the new rates will take effect on May 1, 2025. Residents can review the full text of the amendments on the City of Ashland’s official website or contact the Public Works Department for inquiries.

Article partially revised by ChatGPT for readability.