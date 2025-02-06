By: Tara Blue

The Ashland Police Department is filling its last remaining full-time budgeted opening after the Ashland Board of Aldermen recently approved paying off the $5,000 Monroe City employment contract balance of Officer Nathan Redelfs.

Police Chief Scott Young says Redelfs will stay with APD for at least two years, and his hiring fills the 10 full time employee positions the APD is budgeted for.

According to Young, nine are sworn positions: one chief, one sergeant, seven officers, and our civilian police clerk. We are also budgeted for four part time officers.

At present, all positions are completely occupied with the exception of two officer positions; one officer who is currently attending the academy and will start field training in March, and the second position will be filled effective February 10 when Redelfs accepts our offer.

Young adds “I am not sure how long it’s been since APD was at full staff… but we are all looking forward to having a full crew.”