By Annie George

Ashland’s Parks and Recreation Board hosted it’s second-to-last Food Truck Festival on Aug. 28, featuring a screening of “A Minecraft Movie.”

Starting in May, the board has hosted a monthly Food Truck Festival with outdoor movie showings.

Board chair Elisabeth Sobczak helped pioneer the idea for the festival.

“One of the things we want to do for community engagement and really bring the community together is do food truck nights and movie nights,” Sobczak said. “We use the park as it’s meant to be used.”

The food truck festival and movie screening draws in families from across Ashland to come

together for a community event.

“We used to have just a general food truck night, not on the park property,” board member Hannah Frevert said. “But because it’s a parks event, we thought it would be a good idea to bring it closer, so people can get their meal and then go down and enjoy the picnic tables and all of that fun stuff.”

Food trucks in attendance included Chele’s Kettle Corn, Trail Boss BBQ, Lakenade and Gino’s Italian Ice. The Southern Boone County Senior Center also had a tent at the event, selling tickets for a chance to win a rodeo t-shirt quilt.

The next event will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Ashland City Park.