Approximately 50 participants attended the annual Ashland Optimist Fishing Derby held at the city park this past weekend. The Optimists partner with the Department of Conservation each year to bring this free event to the community. Lucas Welch and his stepson Owen Ditzfeld can be seen fishing and changing lures. Devyn Floccari can be seen proudly displaying her catch of the day. And the Winarski family (JAmes, Samual, Oliver and Kelly) show the bass they reeled in. A great time was had by all!