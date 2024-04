Congratulations to the winners of the Ashland Optimist Club’s Oratorical Contest. First place went to Zoe Anderson Clark (left), a Senior at Southern Boone, and second place to Aubrey Maylee, a Senior at New Bloomfield.

Both will receive a scholarship ($500 and $350) and qualify for the Zone contest that will be held April 14. Special thanks to contest chair John Travlos. Story contributed by Ashland Optimist Club