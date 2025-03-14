By: Tara Blue

HARTSBURG, MO – A small act of generosity can go a long way, and on Wednesday, March 12, the Ashland Optimist Club proved just that with a donation to the Hartsburg American Legion. But for Barrett Glascock of the Ashland Optimist Club, this was more than just a charitable gesture—it was personal.

The donation came after the club learned that the Hartsburg Legion was seeking support for veteran sponsorship. Wanting to help an organization that does so much for the local community, the Ashland Optimist Club stepped up to contribute.

For Glascock, however, the mission of the Hartsburg Legion holds deep significance. In addition to the club’s donation, he made a personal contribution in honor of two men who shaped his life—his grandfather, Ross Glascock, and his father, Douglas “Buddy” Glascock.

“My grandfather was the postmaster of Hartsburg for over 20 years and served in World War I. As kids, we were often down here playing, so Hartsburg is like a second home to me,” Barrett shared. “My grandfather was also a charter member who helped found the Hartsburg Legion, so this organization has always been near and dear to my heart.”

His father, Douglas, also served in the military during World War II, carrying on the family’s tradition of service. By giving in their names, Barrett ensured their legacy continues to support those who have sacrificed for the country.

According to Post Commander Gunny Kline, the Hartsburg American Legion was founded on Jan. 20th, 1942, and remains dedicated to assisting veterans facing financial hardships and supporting various community initiatives. Donations go toward a range of programs, including a cadet law enforcement program, purchasing Memorial Day wreaths and Flag Day flags, providing scholarships, funding Legion uniforms, and hosting the annual fried chicken dinners.

The Legion is still seeking additional donations and veteran sponsorships to continue its mission. Those interested in contributing can find more details on the flyer below.