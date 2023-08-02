By: Ernie Wren

The Ashland Optimist Club has been awarded $52,250 from the “American Rescue Plan Act” (ARPA) funds to go towards replacing and upgrading the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in the building. The Ashland Optimist Club has been designated as an emergency shelter for Southern Boone for many years. With a capacity to shelter up to 300 residents during events of extreme cold, heat, and natural disasters, it is second only to the school district in terms of emergency services capacity.