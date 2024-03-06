Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker recently announced a fundraiser to help “Knock Out Student Lunch Debt, One Noodle at a Time.”

The public is invited to stop by the Southern Boone Middle School on Saturday, March 16th, anytime between 11am-6pm to pick up a spaghetti lunch/dinner. The suggested cost of the meal is a cash or check donation.



Mayor Slinker says that all donations will directly benefit Southern Boone School lunchroom accounts. The event is hosted by Mayor Slinker and the SB Lunch Ladies and the meal includes Bev Steelman’s famous spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and a drink. Swing by and support a great cause!

If you’d like to donate but are not able to attend this event, please contact Mayor Slinker at dslinker@ashlandmo.us or find him here on Facebook.