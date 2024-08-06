This article has been updated to clarify the details of the stabbing and the recommended sentences.

By: Missourian Staff

An Ashland man was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter Thursday, July 18th in the stabbing death of his coworker. At the end of a four-day trial, a jury convicted Robin Morales-Sanchez, 22, in the 2021 death of Moises Hernandez-Sanchez.

Both were employees at José Jalapeños restaurant in Ashland. The stabbing occurred July 30, 2021.

Hernandez-Sanchez was later found in an Ashland duplex with several stab wounds in his torso, according to the probable cause statement. He later died at University Hospital.

The defense attorneys argued self defense, while the prosecution claimed Morales-Sanchez was responsible. He was later found in Iola, Kansas, and brought to Columbia to be charged.

Morales-Sanchez was also charged with armed criminal action and assault. Recommended sentences are 15 years incarceration for manslaughter, 15 years for armed criminal action in the death of Hernandez-Sanchez and 10 years in prison for assault and 10 years for armed criminal action connected to the assault of another person.

Statement from the victim’s family:

The family of Moises Hernandez would like to thank the community for their continued support over the past few years. From our local PD to the multiple agencies who assisted in all the departments needed to help solve and research this case from day one. Our family would like to thank you for your dedication, professionalism, and care in helping our family see the justice for Moises.

Correction of information:

Robin Morales was employed for three days at José Jalapeños. During that time and at the night of the crime- there was never an altercation or “fight” in the restaurant. The conflict and assaults only took place in Moises’ place of living.

