Kevin Buckner from Boone County Sheriff website

COLUMBIA, Mo. (July 25, 2025) — A 25-year-old Ashland man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Columbia.

According to a statement released by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on the evening of July 15 around 7:00 p.m. on El Chaparral Avenue near Victoria Avenue in Columbia. An adult male was inside a vehicle when someone opened fire on it, striking the vehicle multiple times. The victim sustained a gunshot wound but is expected to recover, as the injury was reported to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies responding to the scene recovered several spent shell casings and other physical evidence as part of their investigation.

Detectives developed probable cause to identify Kevin Buckner, 25, of Ashland, as the suspect in the shooting. On July 24, Columbia Police officers arrested Buckner on an outstanding warrant and additional charges that arose during his arrest. The Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office subsequently filed charges against him.

In addition to the charges from Columbia Police, a Boone County Sheriff’s Office detective formally booked Buckner on multiple charges stemming from the July 15 shooting, including:

Assault in the First Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon Unlawful Possession of a Weapon Armed Criminal Action Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Buckner is currently being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.