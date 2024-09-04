By: Tara Blue

On Tuesday, August 27th, a Boone County judge sentenced Robin Morales-Sanchez to 50 years in prison for the 2021 stabbing death of Moises Hernandez-Sanchez.

In July, Morales-Sanchez was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree assault.

According to abc17 news, the defense mentioned Morales-Sanchez’s undocumented immigration status and argued that having him in prison will use more tax money.

The jury recommended a 15-year sentence for manslaughter, 15 years for one count of armed criminal action, 10 years for the second count of armed criminal action, and 10 years for the assault. The judge accepted the jury’s decision.

An interpreter was in the courtroom for Morales-Sanchez.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s office says Morales-Sanchez will be eligible for parole after serving 14.5 years in prison.