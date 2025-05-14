Three local Girl Scouts earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award for community project at school playground.

Ashland, MO –The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland proudly recognizes Olivia Hammond, Molly Bernhardt and Adalie Wheadon of Ashland, MO as members of the 2025 Girl Scout Bronze Award class.

These Girl Scouts earned the highest award for Junior Girl Scouts, the Bronze Award. Bronze Award Girl Scouts team up with other Girl Scouts in their troop and make positive impacts on our local communities.

For their Bronze Award Project, Troop 71739 created a safe and welcoming space for incoming 5th grade students at their school in Ashland, MO. Together, they built two benches on the playground for students to gather, have good conversation, and make new friends.

To keep the positivity going, they left some positive affirmations for the students on the bench, such as “Don’t judge others”, “Be you”, and “Good Vibes Only”.

