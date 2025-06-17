Brianna Watson earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for her project benefitting Southern Boone High School

The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland proudly recognizes Brianna Watson of Ashland as a member of the 2025 Girl Scout Gold Award class. She is a dedicated member of Troop 70839.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, earned by Seniors and Ambassadors who take action to create sustainable solutions to important community issues.

For her Gold Award project titled “Never Alone”, Brianna focused on mental health education and advocacy. She created resource pages covering various mental health disorders, which are now available to students at Southern Boone High School. In addition, she developed practical coping tools and strategies for students to use during class.

Through her efforts, Brianna empowered her school to engage in open conversations about mental health and reinforced the message that it’s okay to not be okay. Her work continues to inspire others to prioritize mental wellness and support one another.