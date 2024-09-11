The Ashland Garden Club recognizes the yard of Rafelita Bartow at the corner of N College and Ash Street as the September Yard of the Month. The yard has curb appeal from three sides and for all seasons, with both perennial and potted plants.

Birds are fed and watered in this well-cared-for yard, and wind chimes and landscape lighting add to the sensory appeal. The front porch has charming vignettes integrated into the landscaping. Altogether, this September selection represents much effort and attention by the gardener.