The Ashland Garden Club chose Steve Parker’s yard at 207 S. Main St. for the August yard of the month.

Mr. Parker’s yard features a colorful slope with New Guinea impatiens, crotons and hydrangeas next to the sidewalk for all to enjoy. In addition to the large maple trees shading the front yard, a notable feature is his use of numerous tropical plants throughout the landscape.

One example is a popcorn tree which smells like its namesake when in flower or if the leaves are crushed. Other tropical plants include banana, fig and lemon trees. The tropical plants need to be taken in for the winter but that gives him an opportunity to put them in new locations the next gardening season.

Mr. Parker said he enjoys experimenting with plants to see what grows well here.

Story courtesy of Ashland Garden Club