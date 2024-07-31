By: Marilyn McGuire

The home of Erik and Stephanie Martinez @ 106 Brian Lane, located in Sunset Meadows subdivision, is a beautiful sight. Stephanie and Erik have lived @ the location since 2019. They are both pharmacists.

Stephanie works here in Ashland at Kilgore’s. Erick is with Wal-Mart Pharmacy. They have three children. Needless to say, they are very busy but somehow find time to maintain their flower garden.

The garden and yard are well manicured, making a pleasing view for neighbors and anyone driving by. Erik has a lot of perennial and other plants of interest. Stop by to see how beautiful the garden truly is. The Ashland Garden Club is proud to award them July Yard of the month.