The Ashland Garden Club toured the Mizzou Botanical Gardens on the MU campus. This garden Is a public resource that through its collection, display, interpretation and conservation of flora suited to central Missouri offers the opportunity to learn how plants can better our lives. It attracts, in spires and delights visitors of all ages. Check it out as it is a free tour. Go to their information on the University site to sign up for a tour. After the tour club members and guests enjoyed a cool drink and a nice lunch at the Heidelberg restaurant.