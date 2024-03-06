By: Marilyn McGuire

Chris Starbuck will be the guest speaker for the Ashland Garden Club meeting on March 12th at 7:00 pm, located at the Senior Center on Douglas street in Ashland. Mr. Starbuck worked for the University of Missouri for 33 years.

His many positions were teaching, research and Extension. His work was related to woody ornamental plants. Since his retirement in 2012, he has served on the Advisory Board of Friends of Mizzou Botanic Garden. He will be talking about plants to use in our landscapes that are drought resistant.

The Missouri Federated Garden Club’ s 2024 project is “Let’s Talk About Water” Look for more information on water management programs in our area.

The meetings of the garden club are open to the public. Join us for this very informative meeting. If you would like more information regarding the garden club, contact Marilyn McGuire at watsmguim@yahoo.com.