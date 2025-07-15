By: Marilyn McGuire

The home is located at 803 Justin Lane in the Palamino subdivision. The owner is Glenda Perkins. She has lived at this location for 23 years. I first noticed her yellow hibiscus she planted every year in white pots on both sides of her garage. They always put on a show. In the spring, Crapmyrtle bushes bloom profusely.

In the picture you will recognize the display of Stella D’oro Lillies lining her flowerbed. Other flowers she has this season are red geraniums, million bells and a large pot of purple wandering jew. Ms. Perkins keeps her yard looking good throughout the growing. I am sure her neighbors enjoy beautiful front yard.

If you happen to see Glenda make sure to congratulate her on getting “Yard of the Month which is awarded by the Ashland Garden Club.