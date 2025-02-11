By: Rebekah Hammett

41 Ashland FFA members attended the January chapter meeting at the Food Bank for Central Missouri. Members helped our communities by working together to label peanut butter that would later be given to people in need.

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri gives out food to over 100,000 people a month across 32 different counties. This can only be accomplished by the support of our community. Included in our FFA motto is Living to Serve. We always strive to help serve and better our communities.