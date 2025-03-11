By: Rebekah Hammett

Twenty Ashland FFA members recently attended Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE) Legislative Day at the Capitol. While there, members talked to a Senator, attended a House of Representatives meeting, and toured the capitol. Ashland FFA also set up a booth showcasing Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, and spent time explaining the impact they have on students and the economy. Senators and State Representatives were invited to come visit the booth and learn about the importance of Agriculture education. ACTE Legislative Day was a fun way to learn about our government, and showcase the hard work members put into their SAE projects.