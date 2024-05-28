The Missouri FFA Association awarded the Ashland FFA Chapter a Gold Emblem and a Top Chapter Award. Ashland placed 8th out of 362 chapters and was the Model of Innovation in Strengthening Agriculture state winner.

Only 10% of state chapters receive a top chapter designation annually. The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.

Chapters improve operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities emphasizing growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. FCS Financial sponsors this award.

The Ashland FFA advisors are Jeff Suthoff and Rebekah Hammett. The Ashland FFA hosted events including Locked in to Lead, where members engage with state and area officers and build teamwork skills; Growing to Give, where members grow vegetables to donate to local food pantries; and Thank a Farmer Day, where members partner with Missouri Farm Bureau to promote farmers and host after school activities to engage middle school students with hands-on agricultural activities.

The top chapters in Missouri will compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Ava Bullard of Ashland won the Missouri FFA Diversified Horticulture Proficiency Award.

Bullard, a senior from Southern Boone County High School, is the daughter of Klifton and LeAnn Bullard. She is a member of the Ashland FFA Chapter. Her advisors are Rebekah Hammett and Jeffery Suthoff.

Bullard’s supervised agricultural experience program involves planting and harvesting cut florals. Her responsibilities include planting, harvesting, arranging, and selling of her florals.

As an FFA member, Bullard has participated in floriculture career development events and entomology In addition to FFA, she has been a drumline captain and theater technician as well as a junior volunteer firefighter.

After graduating high school, Bullard plans to study at Moberly Area Community College to complete her general education requirements. She hopes to then transfer to the University of Missouri to study floriculture, plant science, and agriculture business.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Diversified Horticulture is one of 46 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. Hummert International sponsored this award.

Amelia Hawkins was named a 2024-2025 State FFA Vice President. Hawkins is a member of the Ashland FFA Chapter. Her parents are Kimberly and David Hawkins. Her advisors are Rebekah Hammett and Jeff Suthoff.

Hawkins has served as chapter president and secretary of the Ashland FFA Chapter, as treasurer of the Area 4 FFA Association.

Hawkins has participated in FFA Knowledge leadership development event contests, as well as the floriculture, forestry and entomology career development event contests. Hawkins also earned a Group I rating as an individual at the state level for each contest. Hawkins participated in the Teach Ag Fall Public Speaking Contest in 2024.

After graduation, Hawkins plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she plans to study agriculture education. Hawkins plans to be an agriculture educator and FFA advisor.

Lauren Hammett of Ashland won the Missouri FFA Goat Production Proficiency Award. Hammett is a Senior at Southern Boone High School and a member of the Ashland FFA Chapter. Her FFA advisors are Rebekah Hammett and Jeff Suthoff.

Hammett’s SAE consists of owning and managing a commercial Boer goat herd. In 2018, Hammett purchased five commercial Boer does from an Ashland FFA member. Over the past three years, she has kidded between 10-20 does each winter, while watching her herd grow in numbers and quality.

As an FFA member, Hammett served as the Area IV FFA Secretary. She also attended Area IV Officer Institute. In addition to FFA, Hammett is a member of National Honor Society, the American Boer Goat Association and Missouri Junior Cattlemen’s Association. She also volunteers at the Central Missouri Food Bank and the American Red Cross. Hammett plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to study biochemistry and eventually medicine.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Goat production is one of 46 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. The Missouri FFA Foundation sponsored the award.