By: Rebekah Hammett

On February 24th, 2024, Ashland FFA held a breakfast at the Optimist Club’s Building for all the chapter’s community supporters. Guests were able to have their choice of bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy courtesy of the Ashland FFA officer team and other member helpers.

The chapter could not be prouder or more grateful of the community’s support of its many events this past year, and for all future events to come.