The Ashland FFA Chapter won the poultry evaluation career development event at the Northeast District FFA competition. There were 29 teams in the competition. Team members include Joey Meyer, Logan Crane, Tristen Collins and Ayla Yung. Out of 105 participants, Meyer placed first, Crane placed 2nd, Collins placed 5th, and Yung placed 11th.

Poultry teams evaluate, identify and present their findings on live production hens, ready-to-cook turkeys, processed poultry products, cartons of eggs and broiler parts. In addition, a multiple-choice test and a problem-solving section on poultry management and production are included in the scoring.

The Ashland FFA Chapter won the dairy cattle evaluation career development event at the NE District FFA competition. There were 26 teams in the competition. Team members include Lilee Ward, Izabel Riley, Blaine Bergthold and Jaymie Collins. Out of 93 participants, Ward placed 1st, Riley placed 2nd, Bergthold placed 20th, and Collins placed 40th. Individuals in this event are scored based on how well they apply dairy cattle evaluation skills learned in the classroom. Each team evaluates six classes of four dairy cattle and presents oral reasons on their evaluations.

The Ashland FFA Chapter won the entomology career development event at the NE District Contest. There were 31 teams in the competition. Team members include Gannon Seyer, Moravia Satterfield, Blake Cossey and Grae Helland. Out of 115 participants, Seyer placed first, Moravia placed second, Blake placed 3rd, and Grae placed 5th. Entomology teams take a written exam on pesticide application and safety regulations as well as identify species of insects and beneficial and harmful insects.

