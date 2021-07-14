Three Ashland FFA members, Alyssa Dement, Tyler Hilgedick and Nicole Sjostrand attended HYPE Academy June 22-24,2021 in Jefferson City Missouri. Only 30 11th grade FFA members were selected to attend this event. The Agricultural Education students were challenged during an intensive three days of hands-on experiences that prepared them to communicate, lead, and advocate for the agricultural Industry. In addition, members gained strategies to continue strengthening their knowledge base in agricultural issues, sharpen written and verbal communication skills, and spark potential career interests.