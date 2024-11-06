By: Rebekah Hammett

From October 23rd-26th, the Ashland FFA chapter attended the 97nd National FFA Convention and Expo with 20 members.

While at the convention, members were able to tour Beck’s Hybrid Seed facilities where they learned how the hybrid seeds were produced and the workings of the company. Members attended five sessions with tremendous keynote speakers like Temple Grandin. Our chapter was recognized as a three star superior chapter.

Ten members participated in the National FFA Courtesy Corps where they helped check and bag items at the FFA shopping mall. Lauren Hammett and Ava Bullard were recognized on stage for being finalists in their proficiency award areas in Goat Production and Diversified Horticulture.

Ava Bullard was the National winner in Diversified Horticulture Production. Ashland FFA chapter members Nikki Crocker, Charlie Lewis, Lindie Pauley, Ashley Sjsotrand and Maura

Vanskike attended the American degree ceremony in Indianapolis. Each evening, members enjoyed the night out and attended events like the World’s Toughest Rodeo, Megan Moroney concert, and a haunted house.

Story & photos courtesy Rebekah Hammett