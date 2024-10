By: Rebekah Hammett

On September 20, 2024 Ashland FFA members hosted their annual Fall Roundup at the Primary school. FFA students brought a variety of livestock for the students to learn about.

Over 900 Primary and Elementary students were able to spend time walking around and learning about the animals and their purpose on the farm. Students were also invited to pet the animals and ask any questions they might have to the FFA members.