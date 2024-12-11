By: Addison Stanfield

On November 22, 2024, Ashland FFA officers hosted the November Chapter Meeting Thanksgiving dinner for FFA members and their parents.

The Chapter cooked turkey, ham, hashbrown casserole and 71 chapter members brought side dishes for a delicious dinner and chapter meeting. During the meeting, Colin Wright from Boone County Fire Department spoke about fire prevention and safety during the holiday season.

After the feast, Ashland FFA Officers hosted a Leadership Lock-in for members. Sixty-Five members spent the night at the school. We started the evening bowling and then returned to school where the officers hosted leadership activities and a talent show for members.

The evening helped to build relationships and make lifelong memories. We ended the lockin with a delicious breakfast.