2024 Drive to Feed Kids Raises 700,000 Meals

By: Rebekah Hammett

Members of the Ashland FFA Chapter joined more than 725 FFA members and agricultural leaders at the Missouri State Fair on Tuesday, August 13, for the Missouri State FFA Food Insecurity Day of Service.

The event is held in conjunction with the Missouri Farmers Care Foundation Drive to Feed Kids, a year-long effort to stand in the gap for the one in seven Missouri children facing food insecurity. During the Day of Service, FFA members from 88 chapters joined agricultural leaders to pack family-sized portions of single dish meals to help neighbors in need. Together, members packed 193,084 meals for food insecure Missouri families.

When Ashland FFA members finished the task they then enjoyed an afternoon at the Missouri State Fair. Members visited the FFA building and saw all of the projects, watched livestock shows and walked around the different exhibits. It was a great day at the fair.