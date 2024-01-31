By: Rebekah Hammett

On the morning of Saturday, January 20th, Seven Ashland FFA members attended Public Speaking Institute. Public Speaking Institute, or PSI, is an extensive overview of speaking led by Dr. Andrew McCrea and the Missouri State FFA Officer team. Attendees learned to “agvocate” from experience and understand the other sides’ argument.

They also learned about controlling their Voice, Pitch, and Rate to effectively speak and deliver meaningful messages. During the afternoon, attendees broke into large groups to learn about FFA specific topics and events, such as; Extemporaneous and Impromptu Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, Job Interview, and Officer Interviews.