By: FFA 1st Vice President Aubrey Quinn

During the first week of November, the 1st through the 4th, 20 FFA members had the privilege of attending the 96th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the convention, members attended a career success tour, participated in a National Day of Service Project and courtesy corp, attended a rodeo, a Lainey Wilson concert, a haunted house, and numerous Convention sessions. At the sessions, Ashland FFA received recognition for being a top 10 in the National Chapter Program of Activities Growing Leaders category, and member Ashley Sjostrand was a finalist in a National Proficiency Diversified Livestock Production.

