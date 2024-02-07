By: Rebekah Hammett

On Thursday, January 18, 2024 the Ashland FFA chapter took 41 members on their annual visit to the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri in Columbia, MO. During this event members spent the evening working together packaging food and meals for those in need and ended up packaging about 3,000 lbs of potatoes and $11,760 pounds of non-perishable food.

This annual event is always a hit with the members because they get to talk and be with their friends while also helping and serving their community.