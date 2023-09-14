On Saturday, Sep. 9th, the community came out strong for Ashland’s Annual Fall Festival, which featured activities for the whole family. Residents appeared to enjoy the day’s events, including American Legion Riders Car and Bike Show, a “Best Dressed” Dog Contest sponsored by Wicked Wagz, a Pumpkin Decorating contest, several food trucks, children’s inflatables, numerous vendors, and more. Cooler weather than last year was also to thank for the high turnout. Special thank you to the Parks Board for making this year a success!