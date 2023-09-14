Leah and Elise Fadler were picture perfect sitting on a fall photo op area provided by Lloyd’s Family Farm. Opening weekend for the farm is September 23 & 24
On Saturday, Sep. 9th, the community came out strong for Ashland’s Annual Fall Festival, which featured activities for the whole family. Residents appeared to enjoy the day’s events, including American Legion Riders Car and Bike Show, a “Best Dressed” Dog Contest sponsored by Wicked Wagz, a Pumpkin Decorating contest, several food trucks, children’s inflatables, numerous vendors, and more. Cooler weather than last year was also to thank for the high turnout. Special thank you to the Parks Board for making this year a success!
Malina Martinez was all smiles as she retrieved her ball from the giant inflatable target board
Children showed their crafting skills during the pumpkin decorating contest
Thank you to the volunteers from the city and Parks Board who helped make the Fall Fest a success! Bottom: Brian Sapp, Jesse Bronson, middle: Marsha Lessley, Melissa Old, Leslie Martin, top: Amy Banning, Tracy Banning
