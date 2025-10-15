By Audrey Ellis, Boone County Journal

A proposal to allow Ashland residents to keep up to five chickens in coops at least 25 feet from the nearest residence won initial approval from the city’s Board of Aldermen.

The aldermen approved the measure Oct. 7, although it must come before the aldermen again Oct. 21 for final approval. The proposal would amend a previous rule that required residents to keep poultry at least 75 feet from the nearest residence.

Mayor Dorise Slinker and Alderman Kent Dunwiddie were absent from the meeting. Alderman Rick Lewis led the meeting in Slinker’s place.

The decision to amend the coop ordinance was subject to debate among the aldermen.

Aldermen Rick Lewis and Sam Turner noted that not all lots have the same dimensions. For example, corner lots and properties in cul-de-sacs might have wider side yards with more room for a chicken coop than traditional square or rectangular lots.

“You’re thinking about your neighbor, and I’m thinking about mine,” Turner said.

Resident Pamela Huth spoke against the amended ordinance, based on her experience being neighbors with someone who kept 15 chickens and a turkey.

“It smelled very, very bad,” Huth said.

Huth also spoke about how the birds were coming over her fence due to the coop’s proximity to the property line. The aldermen pointed out that in Huth’s situation, the poultry limit was substantially exceeded, and the city of Ashland does not allow turkeys to be kept as livestock or pets.

Huth said her neighbor was ticketed for violating the ordinance, and the birds have since been removed. She said that she would be in favor of chicken coops having a required distance from the property line.

“I would just like that you continue that discussion and find a good outcome for everyone,” Huth said of the new coop ordinance.

The amendment will remain on the agenda for the Board of Aldermen meeting on Oct. 21 for final passage. The Board of Aldermen requires a written request for public comment to be submitted to the city clerk the Wednesday before the meeting.

The Board of Aldermen also voted to amend an ordinance vacating a drainage easement on a Liberty Landing subdivision lot and replacing it with a new easement on the same lot. Because of new construction on the lot, city officials said the pipe doesn’t rest within the easement, so the easement will be vacated then redrawn.

The aldermen all voted in favor of both ordinances.