By: Tara Blue

The Ashland Board of Aldermen has approved a guaranteed maximum price proposal for the expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment facility, paving the way for construction to begin in May 2025. The decision, made during the board’s regular meeting on March 4, 2025, marks the final step before work can commence on the critical infrastructure project.

The expansion is managed by Bartlett & West Construction and Engineering and aims to increase the facility’s capacity from 600,000 gallons per day to 1.6 million gallons per day. The upgrade is expected to meet the city’s wastewater treatment needs for the next 20 to 40 years, depending on population growth trends.

Addressing Capacity Concerns

The existing wastewater treatment facility, which opened in 2019, has regularly approached and exceeded its design capacity, leading to system failures and potential regulatory penalties from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Board of Aldermen approved plans in 2023 to design and construct an expansion that ensures long-term reliability and regulatory compliance.

Funding Challenges and Solutions

In 2024, a bond referendum was introduced to secure funding through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ State Revolving Fund (SRF), which offers reduced interest rates to minimize costs.

However, the measure failed and the city says voters assumed the expansion would not proceed without voter approval. Despite the setback, the Board opted to move forward, engaging Bartlett & West to pursue a design-build contract that established a guaranteed maximum price for construction.

On March 4, 2025, the Board approved an amended contract with Bartlett & West for a total cost of $22,754,996. Construction is set to begin on May 1, 2025, with completion projected by May 2026.

Financing and Utility Rate Adjustments

To fund the project, the City of Ashland will issue Special Obligation Bonds. As part of this process, sewer-related utility rates are under review, with proposed increases expected to take effect by May 1, 2025. These adjustments aim to ensure adequate revenue for debt repayment while maintaining fairness across all customer classifications.

Public Engagement and Additional Information

The City of Ashland says residents can stay informed about the project by attending future meetings and reviewing available materials. Information, including presentations from Bartlett & West and a rate study conducted by municipal advisor PFM, is accessible on the city’s website at www.ashlandmo.us under the Public Works departmental page.

For additional details, residents can contact City Administrator Kyle Michel at kmichel@ashlandmo.us or call 573-657-2091.

Information based on City of Ashland press release March 5, 2025