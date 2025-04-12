Community Invited to Help Shape Future of Downtown

The Ashland Betterment Coalition (ABC) invites community members to a public town hall meeting on Monday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Southern Boone Senior Center.

This event is an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in revitalizing downtown Ashland and to help shape the next 4–5 years of development.

The meeting, led by Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC) and featuring remarks from Izzy Smith of ABC, will focus on revisiting community goals, gathering new ideas, and encouraging public involvement.

A presentation will cover accomplishments so far and outline a refreshed planning cycle for the future.

About the Ashland Betterment Coalition

ABC began through a city-led grant to join Missouri Main Street and is now a self-sustaining 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building a vibrant, family-friendly downtown. As a recognized Main Street affiliate, ABC hosts community events such as:

Kentucky Derby Day

Trivia Nights

Fourth of July Parade

Ignite the Sky Fireworks

Santa & Reindeer Visit

Beautification is a top priority, with planter box projects already active thanks to community partnerships.

ABC’s Wildly Important Goals (WIGs)

During the town hall, the group will revisit WIGs in areas like:

Promotion – Events, parking, and branding

Economic Vitality – Business diversity, visual appeal

Design – Lighting, signage, green space

Organization – Leadership and coordination

The public will be asked to brainstorm ideas to move these efforts forward.

Event Info

Date: Monday, April 14

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Southern Boone Senior Center

Format: Presentation + Community Brainstorming

All are welcome. This session is designed to be interactive and family-friendly. Whether you’ve been involved before or are hearing about ABC for the first time, your input matters. Visit ABC’s Facebook page or their website for more details.