By: Tara Wren Blue

ASHLAND, MO – The City of Ashland Board of Aldermen has approved increases to sewer and water rates, with the new rates set to take effect May 1, 2025. The changes, enacted through Ordinance No. 1513 and Ordinance No. 1514 at the April 22 Board of Aldermen meeting, amend Chapter 14 of the city code.

The adjustments come in response to rising costs for repairs, services, supplies, and personnel, as well as the need to expand the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), which is nearing capacity.

Sewer Rate Adjustments

Sewer impact and collection fees, last adjusted in 2024, will now increase by 10% to account for ongoing cost pressures and the WWTP expansion needs. For a standard 5/8-inch meter, developers will see an increase from approximately $84 to $87.

Treatment Impact Fees for residential connections will rise from $866 to $953, with fees for larger meters increasing proportionally. For example, a 6-inch meter connection fee will increase from $4,200 to $4,620.

Collection System Fees will also rise, with the residential rate increasing from $840 to $924 and similar proportional increases for larger meters.

Water Rate Adjustments

Water meter fees will rise by 8%, driven by increased operational costs and anticipated tariff-related cost hikes from the city’s sole-source water provider.

The installation fee for a 5/8-inch meter will increase from $840 to $907. The base residential water rate will decrease slightly from $8.90 to $8.00, but usage charges will follow a new tiered structure:

0–1,000 gallons: $5.32 per 1,000 gallons

1,001–5,000 gallons: $5.91 per 1,000 gallons

5,001+ gallons: $6.50 per 1,000 gallons

Changes to Sewer Billing Structure

A revenue sufficiency study conducted for the 2025 WWTP expansion project prompted further billing adjustments. The city will now transition to an equivalent volume ratio methodology, introducing tiered billing based on meter size. The former $5.00 “2014 WW Bond” fee will be removed and incorporated into the base sewer rate for simplified billing.

Under the new structure, the base rate for residential sewer customers will increase from $29.00 to $34.00. Sewer usage charges will also follow a tiered system:

0–1,000 gallons: $7.00 per 1,000 gallons

1,001–5,000 gallons: $7.75 per 1,000 gallons

5,001+ gallons: $8.50 per 1,000 gallons

The approved rate changes reflect the city’s efforts to proactively address infrastructure needs and maintain reliable service levels for the growing community.

Residents can review the full text of the ordinances on the City of Ashland’s official website or contact the Public Works Department for additional information.