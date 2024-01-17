By: Tara Blue

The City of Ashland appointed Interim Chief Scott Young as the new chief of the Ashland Police Department during the Tuesday, Jan. 16th board of aldermen meeting.

Chief Young says that when he was sworn in as interim chief last year, he did not anticipate staying on permanently.

Since then, he says “the APD staff, other city employees, Board of Aldermen, and the community have grown on me and I find myself enjoying the job. I am flattered the City Administrator and Board have selected me and will certainly do what I can to be worthy of their confidence. ”

Interim Chief Scott Young has been acting chief since July 26, 2023 following the suspension of former Chief Gabe Edwards on July 17, 2023.