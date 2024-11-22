On Thursday, Nov. 14th, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited Mrs. Contrades and Mrs. Thompson’s 5th grade social studies classes! Ashcroft shared insights about government, the importance of voting, his job responsibilities, and what it means to be a responsible citizen. Students also had the chance to ask some great questions and engage in meaningful discussions. (Courtesy Southern Boone Schools)

Thank you, Secretary Ashcroft, for inspiring our students to learn more about civics and leadership!