By: Ernie Wren

So, what’s going on with the old Ashland Pharmacy Building downtown? The answer is, meeting the community’s need for a bigger space for the “Free Store”!

The Free Store provides free clothing and household goods to those in need and Helping Hands of Southern Boone has outgrown its current space.

Volunteers, donors, and organizations like the Veterans United Foundation have been instrumental in helping make this organization hugely successful! Helping Hands is hosting their 2nd Annual “Trivia Night” with this year’s theme “Through the Ages.” It will be held on Saturday, November 4th, at 5pm, in the American Legion Post 152 Hall, downtown Ashland. Cost is $25/person or $200 for a table of eight, and you can form your own team, or be added to a team. Contact Robin Shaon at 573-256-9511 to sign up, donate, or sponsor.

