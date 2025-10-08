By Ernie Wren, Boone County Journal

This week is Homecoming weekend at Southern Boone High School. Following their usual tradition, the senior homecoming court members are raising money for the charity of their choice.

Jayce Troth and Chloe Allen are raising funds for the Buddy Pack program, which provides meals to fellow students in need. Harper Hanrahan and Jackson Stubbs are raising funds for the Special Olympics, which has an amazing impact on many in our community. Zach Henson and Sadie Ahern chose Ella Schafluetzel for their fundraising focus. Ella is a young girl who will be receiving life-changing stem cell treatment. Adah Zagorac and Jackson McKay chose to raise money towards providing safe homes to children and kids affected by foster care. And Josephine Lambiotte and Salix Wilson are giving to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It is wonderful to see our youth committed to helping others, so if you can, donate to one or more of these great causes. You can find them their links posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SoBoCoHS.

Another “Trunk or Treat” that is always enjoyable for the entire family is at the Ashland Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 26th from 5 — 7 p.m. Save the date and make plans to attend in at least one of the following ways: decorate a trunk/hatch/truck bed, donate bags of candy (need LOTS!!), bring crockpots of soup, help set up or clean up, or even just bring your kids for the fun and come hang out for a while to visit and enjoy the evening! Open and free to the entire community, this is always a wonderful time!

Recently Helping Hands of Southern Boone was awarded $500 from the “Tom Hurley Award Fund.” If you are not aware of Helping Hands and the wonderful volunteers that make up this charitable organization, now is a great time to visit their location downtown. Having previously served on its board, I can share firsthand the amount of work and love Kellye McCord has put into this organization over the years. This organization provides free food, clothes and household items to many in need here in our local community. With the holidays coming up, there is always a need for cash and item donations, so check out their Facebook page for store hours!

The Ashland Optimist board presented a new slate of Board officers for the coming year with Ernie Wren as President, Ken Bishop as Past President, and Tara Blue as Vice-President. Robert Blake, Shawn Steelman, Bernie Bartel, Bruce Glascock, Leigh Kottwitz and Dennis Sapp will fill Board positions. Congratulations and THANK YOU to all of those that volunteer as a “Friend of Youth.”

REMINDERS: On Saturday, October 25th, the 8th Annual Monster Dash 5K Run/Walk will be hosted by the Southern Boone Area YMCA. There will be pumpkin decorating, a Halloween Costume Contest (I plan to win it this year!), complimentary refreshments and an awards ceremony. This year’s event will start at 8am (race starts at 9am), at the YMCA. You can find out more at https://www.southernbooneymca.org/

The Ashland Optimist Club is hosting its annual “Spooktacular” again this year on Friday, October 31st, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ashland Optimist Club, 511 Optimist Drive. This event is FREE for the public and participating businesses and organizations. To reserve a space and/or sponsor a prize, contact me at erniewren@gmail.com or text me at 573-239-1105.

Halloween Trivia: Have you ever wondered why black and orange are the traditional colors of Halloween? According to the Library of Congress, the ancient Celts believed black symbolized the “death” of summer and orange symbolized the fall harvest. And now we know!