By Ernie Wren, Contributor

Fall means football and food for many, and I’m happy to report “The New Hartsburg Grand” has opened to rave social media reviews. Many of us were watching as this beautiful building was auctioned off online, and thankfully, it went into capable hands. From all reports, the service, food and atmosphere are excellent. A highlight of any visit is that you can go eat and watch the Chiefs play while experiencing the historical building.

Hartsburg Planned Progress is sponsoring a chili supper this Friday, Oct. 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hartsburg American Legion Hall. Masquerade judging will kick off at 7 p.m., followed by a cake walk and door prizes. I don’t know how many of today’s kids have gotten to experience the pure joy of walking in circles while having hopes and dreams of winning a pie or cake, but here is an opportunity for the whole family to enjoy.

If you’re a person who enjoys driving around just for the enjoyment of driving around, take part in the Hartsburg Lions Club “Poker Run” on Saturday, Nov. 1. Registration begins at 11 a.m., driving starts at noon, and all drivers should be finished by 4 p.m. The Hart Creek Ramblers will then be performing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with concessions available. All vehicles are welcome — meet at Hartsburg Legion Park if you want to join in on the fun.

For those of you who enjoy the Christmas movie The Polar Express, you and your family can now enjoy such an experience at “The Polar Express in Hartsburg,” which is to say at the Hartsburg Katy Caboose.

Per their social media posting, the event will allow you to “cozy up with hot cocoa & cookies in the Hartsburg Katy Caboose, enjoy storytime, create crafts & letters to Santa and take home your own magical Believe Bell.” I’ve visited this caboose in Hartsburg, and it truly is a sight to see in December. With multiple boarding options listed on Eventbrite for December, you might want to go ahead and reserve a spot.

One other fantastic holiday event in Hartsburg is the lighting of a real, living tree in downtown. The date isn’t set yet, but I will let you know. It’s a great time with everyone circling around, singing holiday songs and sharing in camaraderie.

REMINDERS: This Saturday, Oct. 25., the 8th Annual Monster Dash 5K Run/Walk will be hosted by the Southern Boone Area YMCA. There will be pumpkin decorating, a Halloween costume contest (I plan to win it this year), complimentary refreshments, and an awards ceremony. This year’s event will start at 8 a.m. (race starts at 9 a.m.) at the YMCA.

The Ashland Optimist Club is hosting its annual “Spooktacular” again this year on Friday, Oct. 31., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ashland Optimist Club, 511 Optimist Dr. This event is FREE for the public, participating businesses and organizations. To reserve a space and/or sponsor a prize, contact me at erniewren@gmail.com or text me at 573-239-1105. New this year: Trunk decorators will have the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes from the following sponsors!

Halloween Trivia: Did you know … the first animated movie with a Halloween theme was the 1923 Felix the Cat short, “Felix the Ghost Breaker” (Fandom.com)? Well, now you do!