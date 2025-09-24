By Ernie Wren, Contributor

September is almost gone, but with October comes fall weather and Halloween fun! Mother nature sent us “second summer” last week with extremely hot and stormy weather to let us know fall didn’t officially start until Monday. Southern Boone was hit hard with some heavy winds and rain, resulting in downed trees and limbs, as well as wandering trampolines. Locals like Eric Bennett (who happens to remove trees for a living) were out pulling trees off roadways with trucks and chains. That’s how it is done, and we appreciate all their efforts to clear up roads ASAP.

I’m hoping a lot of readers will join me at the 8th Annual Monster Dash 5K Run/Walk hosted by the Southern Boone Area YMCA. There will be pumpkin decorating, a Halloween Costume Contest (I plan to win it this year!), complimentary refreshments and an awards ceremony. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, October 25th, starting at 8 a.m. (race starts at 9 a.m.), at the YMCA. Children 6 and under are free, ages 7 to 12 have a $20 fee, and ages 13 and up are $30. All donations benefit the Southern Boone YMCA Outreach Program which provides financial assistance for those in need. Check out the Y’s Facebook page or website for more information. I’m not going to reveal my costume theme, but I will say three things: it involves a popular television series, will require me to shave my face, and our dog Luna will be a part of the show!

REMINDER: The Ashland Optimist Club is hosting its annual “Spooktacular” again this year on Friday, October 31st, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ashland Optimist Club, 511 Optimist Drive. This event is FREE for the public and participating businesses and organizations. To reserve a space and/or sponsor a prize, contact me at erniewren@gmail.com or text me at 573-239-1105. The Journal will be there again to take pictures of families and children in their costumes this year. I have also heard from a substantial number of readers that have appreciated the Journal over the years and are pleased with the direction and fresh look of the Journal under new Missourian ownership. Thank you for the feedback!

Another date to keep in your calendar is for “Santa’s Little Workshop Craft Show,” which will be held on Saturday, December 6th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ashland Optimist Building. This is hosted by Scout Troop 134. Vendor slots are filling rapidly, and there are only about a third of the available spaces still available. Vendors can direct questions to Ingrid Minge at ingridminge1@gmail.com, Venmo payments go to @Troop-Onethreefour, or checks can be mailed to Ingrid Minge, 7996 E. Route Y, Ashland MO 65010. This show has always been filled with exciting gift ideas for Christmas and home decor with fifty vendors offering jewelry, wood crafts, homemade soaps, and more. Attendance is free, so lock in the date!

First Day of Fall Trivia: Did you know ancient structures like Stonehenge and the Mayan pyramids at Chichen Itza are aligned to mark the autumnal equinox (First Day of Fall), with shadow patterns resembling a slithering serpent? (Bouqs.com) Well now you do! Happy Fall!