By: Ernie Wren

Change is coming! The new owners of the Boone County Journal are Tara and Will Blue. You can read all about them and their vision for the paper in today’s edition. I would like to take a moment to thank Gene Rhorer, the recent owner of the Journal for his stewardship of the paper during some difficult times during the pandemic. Gene would be the first to tell you there are things he could have done better, but I would focus on the fact that he kept it in business until he was ready to hand it over to new caretakers. I would also like to thank Gene for taking me on as a freelance journalist and giving me a bit of free rein in determining what topics and content to write about. Thank you, Gene!

As we move forward, I am excited at the prospect of working with my niece Tara Wren Blue and nephew Will. They have both served their country, are community-minded, family-oriented, with a strong sense of faith. Tara, Will and their three kids (Tariq, Jaz, and Naja) moved here this past June. With them also came my niece Tiphanie Wren, with her partner Zachary Doyel, and their children Ava and Kol. My “baby sister” Tanya Wren also moved here and will be working at the paper in production. Needless to say, my mom, Darla Wren, is very pleased to have so much of the family back in the area and helping out with what will be a family adventure!

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal