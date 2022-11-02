By: Ernie Wren

Ashland FFA members continue to achieve! Congratulations to Tyler Hilgedick on being recognized as a top four finalist in the “Fruit Production Proficiency” category at the National FFA Convention. This is a highly competitive process, as he first had to have three years of financial and production record keeping for an agricultural commodity. His application was then judged at the state level, which must first be won to advance to the national competition. Southern Boone also had Renee Klippel and Millie Plunkett receive their American Degrees, which is the highest degree an FFA member can receive. Congratulations to these young adults and the FFA program on their achievements!

As Ashland continues to grow, we’re beginning to see some new businesses sprouting up in the community. There is rapid progress being made on the new Scooters, Taco Bell, and Ranken Technical School construction sites. This past Thursday evening I had the pleasure of attending the grand opening of the Izzy Smith Re/max Boone Realty office, at 307 E. Broadway downtown Ashland. Izzy was a great kid to watch grow up over the years, and as an adult she has found local success in the real estate business. Her office grand opening was highly attended, but what impressed me the most was the enthusiasm she had in providing tours and sharing how she had spruced up an existing building for commercial use. As part of the Ashland Betterment Coalition, Izzy has worked towards brightening up downtown, and it shows in her own business.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal