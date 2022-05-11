By: Ernie Wren

It has been an interesting month for the Ashland Police Department (APD). First, I hope a lot of you will consider attending the Ashland Optimist Club’s “Respect for Law” program this coming Saturday morning, May 14th, at 7:30am, in the Ashland Optimist Club on Optimist Drive. This event is FREE and open to the public, and breakfast will be provided. According to the Optimist International website, “In July 1965, a discussion between Past Optimist International President Carl Bowen and former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover resulted in the birth of the Respect for Law program. This is the fourth most popular program with more than 1,500 Clubs participating each year. Over a quarter of a million law enforcement officers honored by thousands of Optimist Clubs around the world over 50 years.”.

Over the last month, the APD has had some great activities, such as being recognized by Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler with lunch, certificates of appreciation, and a challenge coin, posting a hilarious “May the 4th be with you” drone video, and of course, arresting several alleged criminals driving through our streets. On the downside, they had an officer struck while directing traffic at S. Henry Clay Blvd, who fortunately only sustained moderate injuries. During these upcoming summer months, the APD and Southern Boone School District will be examining options to provide traffic control in a safer format.

