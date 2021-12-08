By: Ernie Wren

This Friday, December 10th, from 6pm to 10pm at American Legion Hall downtown, is the community party Danna and I are hosting for everyone and anyone who would like to attend. Help me celebrate my 60th birthday (no gifts, please!) with Trail Boss BBQ trail balls, In the Mix Custom Cookies, snacks, cake, beer, homemade wine and soda, a DJ, and Karaoke. This is me enjoying an evening with family, friends, and acquaintances as my birthday present. Everyone is welcome to come by, say “Hi”, dance, sing, and just enjoy an evening of music and relaxation. The festivities for the Christmas parade and tree lighting on Friday night were fantastic, with a great number of people attending and enjoying the warm weather. Congratulations to LeAnn Bullard on winning the lighted tractor contest and being the recipient of the official travelling trophy – the Christmas Story “Leg Lamp”. And, also congratulations to Tony, Amanda, and Nikki Crocker on second place. USA Mortgage – Team Ashland won the business “best decorated” contest and is proudly displaying the Christmas wreath prize on its front door. It was great to see a lot of downtown businesses decorated and people handing out treats during the parade. Shout out to Brian and Christine Sapp for travelling to the North Pole and fetching Santa and Mrs. Claus, much to the delight of the children in attendance. Tracy Chapman (Chair of the Park Board) and James Creel (Public Works Director) along with their board member and crews, also deserve a big THANK YOU for their efforts.

