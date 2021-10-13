By: Ernie Wren

I recently mentioned how nice it is to drive along the back river roads. I’d also like to recommend a stroll through the Southern Boone Learning Garden in the evening or on weekends. This time of year is interesting, as you can see the changes in the garden with the seasons, along with some little creatures fluttering or crawling around. The garden is back behind the primary/elementary school at 803 South Henry Clay. Watch where you step though, as it’s also a good time for snakes, one of which my wife and I (along with our dog Luna) encountered recently on the city park trail. Enjoy the natural beauty of it all!

The Christmas wreath fundraiser has started for 2021. I purchased one last year, and it was great! They are made of real fir, smell great, and a portion of the sale goes to local causes. To see the flyer, go to ashlandoptimist.org. Pickup orders, which are on the first page of the flyer, are due by Nov. 7th and will be delivered between Nov. 29th and Dec. 6th. Payment can be made to the Ashland Optimist Club by cash, check, or PayPal. Email any questions to Lisa Barnum at wreaths@ashlandoptimist.org. Every purchase for local delivery earns the Optimist club approximately $10, which they use to fund things like youth sports and the pool. All the items on the second page of the flyer can be shipped anywhere in the contiguous United States and the cost displayed includes shipping.

