By: Ernie Wren

Not sure how many others are like me, but when I drive by the new roundabout construction at Henry Clay and Broadway, I look to the left and then to right and try to figure out what is up with the difference in elevation between Henry Clay South and Henry Clay North. I asked Public Works Director James Creel this question. He smiled and stated this was a frequent question that he receives. There are three reasons: (1) It was designed in a manner that would eliminate the high points of Broadway and Henry Clay Blvd, thus alleviating the hilltop feeling of that intersection, (2) Additional stormwater infrastructure is being installed under the roundabout in efforts to move runoff water out of that area, and (3) the final grade is necessary for the new sidewalks to be compliant with American with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, as the slope requirements are very low (typically less than 2%).

