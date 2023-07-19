By: Ernie Wren

The Optimist Club has exciting upcoming programs at its Saturday morning meetings. The public is invited to attend these weekly 7:30am gatherings at the Optimist Building to see what the club is all about, enjoy breakfast, and listen to programs.

Larry Joe Pauley will be the speaker at the July 22nd meeting to speak about the Harris Cemetery. The Harris Cemetery is across from Deer Park, and if you don’t know why the area is called Deer Park, that is an even better reason to attend. They’ve done some fabulous work on revitalizing the cemetery and I’m excited to hear about it from Larry.

